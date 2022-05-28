Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $216,387.25 and $29,883.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.31 or 0.05209405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00510843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

