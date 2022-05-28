Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 10300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

About Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

