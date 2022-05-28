AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.63.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
