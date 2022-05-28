AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $12.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

