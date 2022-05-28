Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 464,436 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $465,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 5,621,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

