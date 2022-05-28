Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,184,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Honeywell International worth $356,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

