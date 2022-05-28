Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.70% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $389,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $243,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,401 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,497 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

