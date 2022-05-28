Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $409.02 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.00% of Western Digital worth $409,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

