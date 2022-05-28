Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 130,498 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $509,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.02. 1,176,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

