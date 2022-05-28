Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,660 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $592,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.70.

SIVB stock traded up $18.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.02. 671,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $419.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

