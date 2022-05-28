Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 208,291 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208,291 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $432,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.63. 2,779,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,343. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

