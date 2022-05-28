Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 281,846 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $493,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,692. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.69. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

