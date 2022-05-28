Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 75,130 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of CBRE Group worth $553,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,758,000 after purchasing an additional 280,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,162. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. 1,855,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

