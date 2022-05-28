Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Alliant Energy worth $303,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

