Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.88 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
