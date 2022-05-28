Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.88 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

