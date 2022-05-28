ALLY (ALY) Price Hits $0.0008

ALLY (ALY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $5,081.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ALLY

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

