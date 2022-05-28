Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 6,468 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 539.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $55,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 8,695,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,175. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.