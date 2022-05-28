Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 486,335 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 275,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
