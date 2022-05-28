Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 486,335 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 275,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,472. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.