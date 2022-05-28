Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

