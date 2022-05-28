Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $596,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 3,951,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

