Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

BDC traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

