Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. 1,818,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

