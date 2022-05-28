Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 926,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day moving average of $310.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

