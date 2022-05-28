Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $107.87. 63,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,159. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

