Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

