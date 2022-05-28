Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 11,884 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. 364,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,550 shares of company stock worth $383,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

