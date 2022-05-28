Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, hitting $229.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

