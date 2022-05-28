Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DRTS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

DRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

