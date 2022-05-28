Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DRTS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

DRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.