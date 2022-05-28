Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $7.03. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DRTS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
