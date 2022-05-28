Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $90.06 on Friday, reaching $2,255.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,503.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,694.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

