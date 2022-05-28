Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alps Alpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

