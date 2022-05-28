Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 64.5% in May

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alstom from €37.50 ($39.89) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.75 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

