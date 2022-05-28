AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATGFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.