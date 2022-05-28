AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATGFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.