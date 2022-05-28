AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.50.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 114.14%.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.