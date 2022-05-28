Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,353,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter valued at $417,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 116.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $93.62 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.