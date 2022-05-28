Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $759.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $911.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $950.68.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

