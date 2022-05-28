Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 146,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

