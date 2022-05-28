Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.08 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

