Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

ATAQ remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

