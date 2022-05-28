Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $23.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. 516,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 243,450 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 36.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.