Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.80.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

