AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 390,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

