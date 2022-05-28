AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.96 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

UHAL stock opened at $501.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $551.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.31. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $481.02 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $187,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

