AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.96 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

UHAL opened at $501.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $481.02 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AMERCO by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

