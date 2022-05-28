AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.96 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.96. 67,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.00. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $481.02 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AMERCO by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMERCO by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMERCO by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

