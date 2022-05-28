AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Down 3.1% Following Weak Earnings

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $490.15 and last traded at $491.09. Approximately 603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.90.

The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AMERCO by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.31.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

