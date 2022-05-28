American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 942,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,333,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

About American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Technology Company engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. The company owns 644 placer mining claims on approximately 12,880 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, located in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. It also owns a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, Nevada near Railroad Valley.

