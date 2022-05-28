American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 942,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,333,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.
About American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Battery Technology (ABML)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.