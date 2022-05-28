American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,648,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,322. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

