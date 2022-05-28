American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,648,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,322. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

