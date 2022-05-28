American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.
NYSE:AEO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,648,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,322. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
