American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.07.
Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.
About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
