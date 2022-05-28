Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. 206,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,273. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

